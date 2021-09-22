Raise your hand if you could use a good laugh these days. We’re talking to you out there! There’s a comedy show in SoFlo where you can get your funny fill, and it’s not where you’d expect.

Brittany Brave: “Hey, party people how we doing? Welcome to Laughs on Lincoln. Come on.”

The Lincoln Eatery wants you to laugh out loud!

Brittany Brave: “Are we ready for comedy? Come on, say hi.”

This Wednesday, the South Beach food hall is hosting a comedy series.

Brittany Brave: “Laughs on Lincoln is a monthly showcase that features all the best standup comics in South Florida.”

Alan Roth, The Lincoln Eatery: “I noticed a lot of comedy shows popping up all over South Florida, and I wanted us to be part of that experience to the comedy boom that is happening.”

If comedy at a food hall sounds out of the box, that’s the point!

Carlos Hernandez: “I think it’s special to have this at Lincoln Eatery because people are used to going to a comedy club or to a bar where they’re just doing comedy, where this is like the whole experience.”

The show features seasoned South Florida comics Brittany Brave and Carlos Hernandez.

Brittany Brave: “I do standup sketch and improv. I think if I were to describe my style, it would be raw in your face, sometimes a little raunchy. I try to tell the truth, make people think. Depends on my mood and how the set is going.”

Carlos Hernandez: “I do comedy based on my roots, based on my Latin roots, as well. I try to exaggerate those aspects of the Latin culture, and I bring it down to a level everyone can understand and how ridiculous we are as Latin people.”

Get this! There’s no cover charge for this monthly must see.

Alan Roth: “There is not a forced entry fee. You don’t have to spend a certain amount of money.”

So, grab some friends and head to SoBe for…

Alan Roth: “Good food, good drinks and good laughs.”

To go to Laughs on Lincoln, sign up on their Eventbrite page.

