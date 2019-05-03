Havana Nights at The Shops at Midtown Miami offers free salsa classes

Whether you have two left feet or have “Moves like Jagger,” everyone can be twinkle toes in Miami. Deco found a dance class where you don’t need talent or money!

There is something for everyone in Midtown Miami.

Hillary Reynolds, spokesperson: “The Shops of Midtown Miami are a collection of wonderful eateries, stores, boutiques right in the heart of Midtown Miami.

Now you can add another reason to go there.

It’s called Meet Me in Midtown.

Hillary Reynolds: “Meet Me in Midtown is a collection of wonderful events we do here at the Shops of Midtown Miami that appeal to everyone in the community.”

Several events are featured every month, including the popular Havana Nights.

Hillary Reynolds: “Havana Nights is regular event that we do here, which is the second Thursday of the month. It includes free salsa hosted by Rebecca.”

Dust off your dancing shoes and head to the breezeway area at the Shops at Midtown to learn to salsa from a pro.

Rebecca Sagarnaga, dance teacher: “This is for everyone. This is for families. This is for adults. This is for people that are dating for the first time, and people who have been dating for a long time.”

The price and location can’t be beat.

Rebecca Sagarnaga: “I think salsa dancing outside is perfect, especially in this weather.”

The music starts at 7 p.m., and the lessons are from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Jaimee Law, attendee: “I think people should come to Havana Nights because it’s free, the instructor is super fun, and she helps you to learn how to do the moves easily.”

Guests can get snacks from local restaurants and even enjoy a free stogie thanks to a cigar roller.

Hillary Reynolds: “It’s just a fun, festive salute to Havana.”

You don’t need to sign up for Havana Nights.

You don’t even need to bring a dancing partner — just stop by, and be ready to have fun.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Shops at Midtown Miami

3401 N Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

877-225-5337

https://shopmidtownmiami.com/events

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.