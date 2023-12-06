As you can see, Art Basel is here and there are plenty of things to do. But if all of the walking from art show to art show wears you out, here’s your chance to re-energize yourself.

At Hästens sleep spa in Miami’s Design District, napping is quite the luxury.

Jaun Quintero: “We have beds that are $300,000 available for an experience.”

The luxury bedding store is offering Art Basel visitors a chance to sleep like royalty.

Jaun Quintero: “And for Art Basel, we know that people are always running around from exhibition to exhibition. Like many of them get tired, and they just need a place to come and lounge.”

And Hästens wants to be that place, through a sleep journey they are calling “Basel Breaks.”

Jaun Quintero: “We are offering our sleep spa as an opportunity to come in and recharge themselves by going into our bed and experiencing a holistic journey of relaxation.”

These beds are a big deal too.

Celebs like Tom Cruise, Post Malone and Angelina Jolie have purchased a bed from the brand.

Jaun Quintero: “We also have Drake’s bed, our most expensive bed ever.”

So, what’s the big fuss about?

Jaun Quintero: “All of our beds are made with horse hair. Natural from the mane and tail of the horse, which is in constant growth, and it gets harvest in the most humane ways and then it gets put into our bed.”

Now that sounds like comfort. But Hästens isn’t done.

Jaun Quintero: “We provide them with a sleep mask and charge their phones or laptops while they are relaxing. Usually our sleep experiences are about an hour.”

That’s not even the best part.

Jaun Quintero: “The experience for Basel Breaks is 100% free.

But if $300,000 is a bit pricey for you, at least you can dream about owning one of these luxury beds while you’re sleeping on one.

Hästens is running it’s Basel Breaks special until Saturday Dec. 9.

MORE INFO:

Hästens

112 NE 41st St.

STE 100, Miami, FL 33137

hastens

