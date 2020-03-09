Harvey Weinstein injured in Rikers Island jail, media report says

(CNN) — Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein injured himself in Rikers Island jail when he fell while trying to walk on his own, according to a Page Six report.

Weinstein spokesperson Juda Engelmayer told the New York Post gossip section that Weinstein fell on his head Saturday and may have suffered a concussion as a result.

The disgraced movie mogul is being housed in an infirmary at the New York Ciity jail with two “older gentlemen,” Engelmayer said. During his recent trial, Weinstein used a walker to get in and out of court.

“He’s miserable but trying to be optimistic as best he can,” Engelmayer said.

After Weinstein was convicted of sex crimes February 24, paramedics determined the movie producer had a heart issue and transported him to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

Weinstein, 67, had a heart procedure last Wednesday during which doctors inserted a stent, Engelmayer told CNN. He was moved Thursday to the infirmary unit at Rikers Island, New York’s main jail complex, Engelmayer said.

He’s expected to be sentenced March 11 in New York State Supreme Court. He faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of more than two decades in prison.

A New York jury convicted Weinstein of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and another count of rape in the third degree.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.