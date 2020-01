(WSVN) - Super Bowl 54 is bringing big names to South Florida, and among some of the celebrities that will be visiting is Harry Styles.

The singer will be headlining Pepsi’s Super Bowl party at Meridian at Island Gardens on Friday, Jan. 31.

He will be joined by DJ Mark Ronson to kick off all the festivities for the weekend.

