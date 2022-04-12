If you know a “Harry Potter” fan, then you know this is a magical week. The new “Fantastic Beasts” movie comes out in just a few days. In “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” we get the 411 on some of the wizards who were casting spells long before Harry came into the picture.

“Harry Potter” fans, grab your wands. “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is headed to theaters. It’s the third movie in the “Harry Potter” prequel series. This time, we get the scoop on everyone’s favorite professor, Albus Dumbledore.

Jude Law: “We really get to examine and explore who Albus is, and certainly what motivates him and key moments of his past.”

Jude Law’s back as the soon-to-be Hogwarts’ headmaster, but first he has to make sure the evil wizard, Grindelwald, doesn’t come to power.

Jude Law: “The man that we all grew to love through the ‘Harry Potter’ films is not fully formed yet, so what we are getting to see is an Albus going through big emotional and life changing decisions and situations.”

Eddie Redmayne has played Newt Scamander in all of the “Fantastic Beasts” flicks. He’s still got a magical touch when it comes to animals.

Eddie Redmayne: “One of the things that I love about this film is you finally get to see Newt in his worries, where he’s at his best and happiest, which is out in the wild tracking creatures.”

Now, he’s part of the in crowd. Scamander’s one of the wizards on Dumbledore’s dream team to battle the bad guys.

Eddie Redmayne: “Grindelwald is in hiding since we have last seen him, and Dumbledore has recruited this group of wizards, this band, to go and hunt him down.”

Don’t underestimate a “no maj.” That’s a non-wizard for you “Fantastic Beasts” newbies.

In “Secrets of Dumbledore,” Dan Fogler’s character is a little more powerful.

Dan Fogler: “I am this pawn that gets to be knight for a second.”

Jude Law: “Like all the other stories, this one has more secrets, more revelations and more opportunities for these characters to go on these personal journeys.”

