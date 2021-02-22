Harry and Meghan, Queen Elizabeth to square off in dueling TV interviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially out as Royals, but the family drama is still so gossipy. Queen Elizabeth has announced a new TV special, and it’s set to air right before Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview. On the same day. If that’s not a royal power move, I don’t know a Corgi from a Dorgi.

It’s a battle royale, and the world seems to watching.

Narrator: “Her Majesty the Queen, monarch, head of state of the United Kingdom and Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

It’s the royal family versus Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

As of last week, the couple announced a new pregnancy and their official break from life as senior Royals.

Alastair Bruce, royal historian: “The Queen took the view that it was not going to be possible to deliver what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted.”

After the decision was announced, Meghan and Harry were stripped of their royal patronages. A blow to the couple.

Alastair Bruce: “The Queen has to stick by the absolutely clear nature of serving the public, and that is not to personal advantage for herself or for any member of her family.”

Soon after, Meghan and Harry announced a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey airing March 7.

The Queen, meanwhile, announced Monday her own TV special airing March 7, celebrating Commonwealth Day. It’ll run on the BBC right before the Duke and Duchess’ interview on CBS.

The Commonwealth Day special will feature all senior Royals. The 94-year old monarch will appear, too, in a pre-recorded message from Windsor Castle.

For Meghan and Harry, though, it’s business as usual. The duo made a surprise appearance on a Spotify stream promoting their new podcast.

