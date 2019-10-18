Hard Rock unveils first look inside $1.5B guitar-shaped hotel ahead of Oct. 24 opening

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock International is just about ready to take you inside the guitar. The guitar-shaped hotel, that is.

7News cameras captured construction crews hard at work on Friday as they put the finishing touches on the brand-new, $1.5 billion project at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

“We look at this as an adult integrated resort,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock International. “It is truly a destination that’s not just a casino.”

The guitar-shaped hotel is scheduled to open Thursday.

Allen gave 7News a sneak peek at the massive venue

“There are three tractor-trailers for the Savoy crystal that’s coming in,” he said.

Hard Rock Live is now a large theater that can hold 7,000 people at once. With its clamshell seating, there’s no bad seat in the house.

“If you look around the room, you look at the distance, and the furthest distance of any seat to what we call ‘center mic’ is 168 feet,” said Allen. “In fact, there’s nothing like it in the United States.”

The new theater can be home to concerts, Broadway musicals, boxing and live TV shows.

“There’s no echo in this room whatsoever. There is absolutely none,” said Allen. “Every ceiling, every wall is all treated. You can see all the acoustical panels. They are not just decorations. They are specifically designed for the highest quality of sound.”

7News cameras captured one of many new entrances that will be showcasing a large fountain equipped with lasers. It will have a show about every 40 minutes. The fountain is the brainchild of the designers who helped bring the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas to life.

“When we look outside, and you look at these amazing pools and waterfalls, I mean, literally, you could walk for hours,” said Allen.

Guests could walk around for hours taking in the brand-new architecture, state-of-the-art design. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Council Oak, now brings the outside in.

The soon-to-open hotel promises to be the hottest destination for tourists and local residents alike.

“This has taken the business and the tribe and, frankly, the Hard Rock brand to a level that rivals anything in the world,” said Allen.

