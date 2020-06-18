Hard Rock Stadium theaters open to VIPs ahead of Friday’s public opening

It’s been months since we’ve been able to go to the movies. We miss the popcorn drenched in artery-clogging butter, but tonight, the socially-distant show goes on at a place with stadium seating. Deco’s head usher, Alex Miranda, is at Hard Rock Stadium.

I know both Shireen and Lynn have been to the drive-in theater before, but it has never been done like this.

Take a look at that! “Hobbs & Shaw” is playing right now for a group of VIPs down there. They’re going to be doing this at Hard Rock Stadium with several different movies and so much more to come when all of this opens up to the public on Friday.

Go big or go home!

Laura Sandall, Hard Rock: “We, at Hard Rock, we do it big.”

For Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, that is still true during social distancing.

Two outdoor theaters opening up on Thursday. The first is a drive-in for 230 cars.

Laura Sandall: “Giant screens that you’ve never seen anywhere else — and four!”

Yes, Dolphins fans, you can literally drive onto the field.

Laura Sandall: “Being in this beautiful environment as a fan is pretty spectacular.”

The second, an open-air theater on the South Plaza.

Laura Sandall: “The screen outside is one of the biggest screens in the world. It’s 137 feet by 50 feet.”

Here, you can sit with up to four of your family and friends.

Laura Sandall: “They have these really fancy bean bag-type chairs that you can sit in. You’ll have your own little pod.”

As far as what to watch, how about 54 years of Dolphins memories?

You can also watch movies like “Knives Out” and “Jurassic Park.”

That’ll be one big T-Rex, and don’t worry, they’ve got the food and drink covered, too.

Laura Sandall: “We’ve got popcorn. We’ve got hot dogs. We’ve got beer.”

And it’s all for a great cause.

Laura Sandall: “All the money coming from the theaters is going to the Miami Dolphins Foundation’s food relief program. We’re feeding 1,000 people a day.”

Tickets cost $39 per vehicle inside of the stadium, and it is $17 per person in the outdoor theater.

FOR MORE INFO:

Hard Rock Stadium Theaters

347 Don Shula Drive

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

305-943-6678

hardrockstadium.com/theater

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.