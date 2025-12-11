HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will play host to several Jamaican artists as part of a fundraising effort to bring relief to the island.

Some of Jamaica’s most well-known reggae artists are teaming up with Hard Rock Live for “Stay Strong Jamaica,” a special benefit concert aimed at raising funds to support the country’s efforts to rebuild after being devastated by Hurricane Melissa.

“This event is about showing Jamaica, it’s hurting. When it is hurting, we show up, and we show up big. We stand with those rebuilding their lives, their homes, and, most importantly, their futures,” said Seminole Gaming Chief Operating Officer David Hoenemeyer.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to housing, infrastructure, and humanitarian aid through the Hard Rock Heals foundation.

The concert is scheduled for Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.

