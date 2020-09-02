‘Hamilton’ star Leslie Odom, Jr. nominated for Emmy award for ‘Central Park’

He’s already a Tony and Grammy winner, and Leslie Odom, Jr. could soon become an Emmy winner! The “Hamilton” star caught up with Deco about his plans for the virtual ceremony and the endearing animated series that helped earn him an Emmy nomination.

Leslie Odom, Jr. (as Aaron Burr): [singing] “I’ve got to be in the room, that big old room!”

Ah, Aaron Burr, sir! Leslie Odom, Jr. won a Tony for his performance in “Hamilton.”

Now, he’s up for an Emmy for his voice work as park manager Owen in the Apple TV+ musical comedy, “Central Park.”

Leslie Odom, Jr. (as Owen): [singing] “I’m gonna own it. Yeah, my name is, yeah my name is Owen, and I own it.”

Leslie Odom, Jr.: “I was thrown for a complete loop to be nominated, so it really is an honor to just be nominated, and I’ll be watching, holding my breath a little bit, but really just happy to hear my name in that list of names.”

So modest.

But if Leslie wins an Emmy, he’ll be oh so close to an EGOT! That’s an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

Not everyone’s familiar with that acronym.

Leslie Odom, Jr.: “This interviewer, he didn’t know. He got EGOT, the little acronym thing, wrong. he said, ‘You’re a talented guy. I think one day you’re gonna PEACOCK!’ So, that’s what I say now, I hope one day to PEACOCK.”

For the record, “EGOT” is not “PEACOCK.”

Leslie Odom, Jr. (as Owen): [singing] “So like this piece of pizza, like this piece of pizza, we know love can be imperfectly perfect.”

The Emmy’s are virtual this year, so Leslie told Deco he’s taking that opportunity for a family vacation.

Leslie Odom, Jr.: “We’re just gonna go to Palm Springs. We haven’t been away from this house in five months. We’ve taken quarantine very seriously, and we kind of need a change of scenery.”

Hey, you deserve it.

“Central Park” is set to return for a second season, and “Hamilton” is still a big deal thanks to the Disney+ movie.

Leslie Odom, Jr. (as Aaron Burr): [singing] “No one else was in the room where it happened, the room where it happened, the room where it happened.”

Leslie Odom, Jr.: “I did over 500 shows of Hamilton, and more people saw it in a weekend than that whole time. The response, everything about it, is multiplied, and because it was such a joyful experience, the joy is multiplied.”

