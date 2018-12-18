‘Hamilton’ makes long-awaited Broward Center debut

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - “Hamilton,” the widely praised Broadway hit musical about one of America’s Founding Fathers, made its long-awaited South Florida debut at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

The story of Alexander Hamilton, told through singing, rapping and dancing, won 11 Tony Awards following its 2015 debut. It also turned its creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, into a star.

Theatergoers at the Broward Center could hardly contain their excitement before its opening performance, Tuesday night.

“I’ve heard such wonderful things,” said Leslie Plask. “It’s won all kinds of awards, the music is supposed to be amazing. I’m really excited to be able to finally see it.”

“I’m looking forward to the music and just hearing rap all the way through,” said Sajayn Getzels. “I’ve been studying it all week.”

Attendee Rene Anter said he got a chance to see “Hamilton” on the Great White Way.

“We got the opportunity to see it in New York City, so we want to see the set design and how close it is,” he said.

Fellow theatergoer Helen Anter said this is her official introduction to “Hamilton.”

“This is the first time I’ve seen it. This is a holiday gift from my daughter and my grandson,” she said.

The touring production is offering $10 tickets by lottery to keep prices reasonable. It was a move originally made on Broadway when ticket prices were sky high due to the show’s popularity.

“This is really about my girls,” said attendee Kelly Hancock. “They are obsessed with the whole Hamilton CD. I’m kind of a newbie.”

For Grace Hancock, “Hamilton” isn’t just a musical.

“It just modernizes such an important part of our history,” she said.

It’s also a cultural phenomenon, teaching history, unity and empathy. Theater critics have called it one of the greatest pieces of art ever made.

“Hamilton” runs at the Broward Center thru Jan. 20. It is then scheduled to make its way to the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.

