Ham and Egg Cups/ Belkys

(WSVN) - The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Ham and Egg Cups

Ingredients:

1 lb deli ham

6 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 red pepper, diced

1/2 cup spinach, chopped

1/4 cup sweet onion, diced

pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray insides of muffin cups with non-stick cooking spray.

Mix together eggs, milk, cheese, red pepper, spinach and onion. Blend well.

Fold ham slice over and press into cups. Spoon egg mixture into ham cups.

Bake for about 30 minutes until eggs are set.

To Plate:

– Serve and enjoy!

Serves: 8

