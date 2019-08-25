Ham and Egg Cups/ Belkys

(WSVN) - The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Ham and Egg Cups
Ingredients:
1 lb deli ham
6 eggs
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 red pepper, diced
1/2 cup spinach, chopped
1/4 cup sweet onion, diced
pepper to taste
Method of Preparation:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray insides of muffin cups with non-stick cooking spray.
- Mix together eggs, milk, cheese, red pepper, spinach and onion. Blend well.
- Fold ham slice over and press into cups. Spoon egg mixture into ham cups.
- Bake for about 30 minutes until eggs are set.
To Plate:
– Serve and enjoy!
Serves: 8
