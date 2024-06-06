(CNN) — Halsey is sharing more about their health in a series of confessional posts on social media.

On Wednesday, the singer and actor – who uses the pronouns she/they – revealed on Instagram that in 2022, they were “first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.”

After stating that they were ready to share more about their health after a period of uncertainty, Halsey wrote, “You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more.”

They also wrote that both the lupus and lymphoproliferative disorder “are currently being managed or in remission” and that both “I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells leading to pain, fever, rashes, organ damage and other symptoms. T-cells are a type of immune cell, and lymphoproliferative disorders are conditions that cause the body to make uncontrolled amounts of white blood cells called lymphocytes.

“After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors,” Halsey continued. “After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to.”

On Tuesday, fans of Halsey expressed their support after the singer posted a prior confessional, saying “I’m lucky to be alive.”

The “Without Me” star updated followers, writing: “long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now.”

The message was accompanied by a series of short video clips, the first of which showed Halsey sitting down and continuously rubbing their legs.

“Seriously, seriously… like an old lady,” the 29-year-old said in the video. “I told myself I’m going to give myself two more years to be sick.

“At 30 I’m having a rebirth and I’m not going to be sick and I’m going to look super-hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my 20s in my 30s.”

One user reacted: “Halsey is the voice for so many chronically ill. Just another reason why she’s my hero since I have something for the rest of my life but still want to live my dream. I’m so excited to hear this story. I love you so much”

Another, wrote: “ I love you 🤍 chronic illness is hell but you’re incredible.”

At the time on Tuesday, Halsey did not elaborate on what their condition is but tagged the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. CNN has reached out to a representative for Halsey for comment.

Another video showed Halsey hooked up to some kind of infusion, wearing a mask and saying “treatment day one.” Other shots showed them crying, wearing a headscarf and being on a drip.

“The End,” which debuted on Tuesday, is written and produced by Halsey, Michael Uzowuru and Alex G.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.