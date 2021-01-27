Halsey reveals she’s pregnant

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Halsey performs at Night Two of BUDX Miami by Budweiser on February 02, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for BudX)

(CNN) — Surprise! Halsey is pregnant.

The singer, who is active on social media, took to her verified Instagram account Wednesday to share the news that she is expecting her first child.

Halsey posted a series of photos with her showing her baby bump.

“Surprise!,” the caption read along with emojis of a baby bottle, a rainbow and a baby.

She did not share the identity of the father.

In 2019 Halsey denied reports that she was pregnant after photos of her appearing to be thicker around the middle surfaced.

“Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten,” she tweeted. “Still love pancakes.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.