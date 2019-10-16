Halloween Happenings 2019

Miami-Dade County events

Olympia Lobby Live: Dia de los Spooky! (Oct. 16)

Halloween at The Biltmore (Oct. 25)

Tim Burton Costume Contest (18+ yrs) & Beetlejuice Movie Screening at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (Oct. 25)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at O Cinema North Beach (Oct. 26)

Hansel and Gretel: A Halloween Opera at Olympia Theater Miami (Oct. 26)

Night of the Haunted Carnival at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center (Oct. 26)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show sing-along at Pinecrest Gardens (Oct. 30)

HalloWYN 2019 – Wynwood Halloween Block Party (Oct. 31)

City of South Miami will close Sunset Drive (SW 72nd Street) from U.S. 1 to Red Road (57th Avenue) for Safe Streets Halloween (Oct. 31)

Halloween On The Mile (Oct.31)

Halloween Night on Lincoln Road (Oct. 31)

Día de los Muertos en la Plaza in Miami (Nov. 2)

Broward County events

The Boo Bash at the Sample-McDougald House in Pompano Beach (Oct. 25)

Halloween & Safety Festival at Volunteer Park Community Center in Plantation (Oct. 19)

Halloween Bar Crawl in Fort Lauderdale (Oct. 26)

Halloween Carnival at South Regional/Broward College Library (Oct. 29)

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.