Hair Cuttery in Aventura offers curbside haircuts in the open air

Still a little gun-shy about going into your favorite salon for a haircut with COVID and everyone freaking out? Don’t let COVID-19 stop you from getting a new ‘do. We know a place that’ll style your hair out in the fresh air.

If you’re not ready to go back to your favorite beauty shop, listen up. At Hair Cuttery in Aventura, you can get a great cut and plenty of fresh air.

Olga Fields: “Our guests were looking for an option to have their haircuts done outside.”

The move to set up curbside cuts outside the shop was a necessary one.

Olga Fields: “We’re in a pandemic, so we still have guests that are hesitant to walk into places.”

Even though the work’s being done under the sun, your safety is still the top priority.

Olga Fields: “In thinking about what we had to do is we trained everyone on safety issues, so it’s an option for that guest to come in get a haircut outside and be free.”

Because there’s no electricity outside, they’re keeping it simple. Only the basic job is done.

Olga Fields: “You can just get a haircut.”

If you want any more done, you’ve got to go inside.

Olga Fields: “If they choose to come in to get other services, great because they can get color.”

If you need more than a cut, you don’t have to get everything done in one visit. It’s your call.

“Maybe not that day, maybe the next day. They have to see how the salon is working, if we’re sanitizing, if we’re really following the guidelines, which we do.”

Start your day with your new look.

Olga Fields: “We are open from 9 to 11 a.m. every single day. We obviously work on appointments, but we also take walk-ups.”

Emy Martinez: “It was wonderful. It was really comfortable because I don’t have to worry about it. I’m in the open air, I feel a little safer, so it was a wonderful haircut.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.