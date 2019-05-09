Hair barrettes and tie-dye are in for summer fashion trends

South Florida’s weather may not change a lot, but our fashion trends do. Celebs have been spotted in some of this season’s favorite styles, and now you can wear them, too.

When it comes to the latest looks, Deco Drive knows what’s trendy, so we headed to the Westfield Broward Mall to find out what everyone will be wearing.

Meredith Kallaher, stylist: “The Westfield Broward Mall is a gem in Plantation. They have all the great stores that you want to shop.”

From Ariana Grande to Cara Delevingne, stars are showing us that wearing multiple barrettes in your hair is both functional and fashionable.

Meredith Kallaher: “Not just one barrette. We are seeing sets of barrettes in gorgeous geometric shapes and different brushed metal.”

Go for a set by INC with rhinestones or even some with pearls.

Meredith Kallaher: “Deepa made some great chunky barrettes. I love the small rhinestone detail, and they shaped it almost like a bow.”

The barrettes start at about $15. Just remember: it’s cool to wear a lot at one time.

Meredith Kallaher: “Another trend for the season is tie-dye, and thank goodness because anybody can wear tie-dye.”

From Justin Bieber to Willow Smith’s looks, tie-dye can be bright and bold or soft and subtle like these dresses by Raviya.

Meredith Kallaher: “We got a gorgeous tie-dye sweater that you can wear so many ways. We are going to see it here with a mini skirt, or you can wear a little black dress to a high-end event and tie the tie-dye sweater around your shoulders.”

This year, biker shorts aren’t just for working out.

Meredith Kallaher: “These Lycra shorts are by Guess. They are a Lycra blend. You can pair them with a jacket and heels for work or a real cute blouse to meet your friends for lunch.”

Think of this athleisure look as short leggings. They cost about $40 and are a reality show star’s fave.

Meredith Kallaher: “I think Kim Kardashian has a pair of biker shorts in every color. She really can pull them off anywhere. She wears them to coffee, to the park with kids.”

From top to bottom, these spring trends are fun, funky, flirty and perfect for everyone.

FOR MORE INFO:

Westfield Broward Mall

8000 W Broward Blvd.

Plantation, FL 33388

954-473-8100

https://www.westfield.com/broward

