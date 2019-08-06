Gwyneth Paltrow is now ready to move in with her husband

(CNN) — Gwyneth Paltrow has decided it’s time to make her husband her roommate.

The Goop founder took a walk down memory lane for InStyle, reminiscing on the different chapters of her life, from living in London with ex-husband Chris Martin to her current relationship with husband Brad Falchuk.

“In 2003 I shot my third InStyle cover in Spain with my exchange family from when I studied abroad as a teen. I still go there all the time,” Paltrow told the magazine. “I’m very close to the family. In fact, my Spanish father, Jesus, walked me down the aisle at my wedding [to TV writer/director/producer Falchuk] last September. Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody [in the family] take it in and let the dust settle. And now we’re moving in together this month. I adore my husband. He’s brilliant and deeply kind. I feel like he’s a real equal too. And he pushes me in the best ways. I really like being married. It’s fun.”

In June, the Oscar-winner had told The Sunday Times that she only lives with her 48-year-old husband four days a week.

The rest of the time Falchuck sleeps at his own nearby house when his children, Brody and Isabella, are there, the publication reported.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow said.

She also fondly remembered the years she spent with Martin, the frontman for Coldplay.

“I was doing ‘Proof’ in London’s West End. It was my first play in London. I started working in the city when I was about 22. I worked there several times a year. I finally bought an apartment in the city when I was 29 and moved there when I was 30. Then I met Chris [Martin] right after that, and London was home for at least 10 years. I loved my London years. There was so much mystery around everything, from the humor to the traditions to the architecture to the snacks — I liked that Marmite on a crispy thing. [laughs] I had my kids [Apple, 15, and Moses, 13] there. And I completely changed as a woman. Having children was so extraordinarily profound. It turned my world completely upside down in the best possible way. I think women understand that there are different chapters to our lives. My life looked a lot different in that decade than it did in my 20s, when I was very immersed in acting. In my 30s my focus was my kids. I was home most of the time. I was cooking with my kids and starting [lifestyle brand] Goop. I was very happy doing the school runs and being domestic.”

Now 47, Paltrow says her life is more balanced due to sleep, hydration, nutrition and exercise.

“And drinking is part of my wellness program too,” she laughed.

