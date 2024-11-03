MIAMI (WSVN) - Some WishMakers were having a ball in Miami this weekend, thanks in part to an iconic pop star.

Grammy-winning artist Gwen Stefani performed for guests at the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball, Saturday night.

The annual event has raised more than $42 million — granting wishes of more than 8,000 children who are fighting critical illnesses.

WSVN is a proud sponsor of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

WSVN Co-President Paul Magnes was on hand at the fundraiser.

“Make-A-Wish is a great thing that happens in our community and helps so many kids who are in need of a special wish in their lives, so we’re happy to be here, we’re proud to be here, and we look forward to being here every year,” he said.

Other familiar faces who were also in the crowd included 7News anchors Craig Stevens, Belkys Nerey and Lynn Martinez — all there to support Make-A-Wish.

