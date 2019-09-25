GUYandGIRL Spa at Mondrian South Beach welcomes fall with cool facial, massage

It’s hard to believe it, but it’s officially fall. We know the temperature is totally not cooperating here, but we found a spot that’s getting crafty and using some fall favorites to help you relax.

Christopher Shea (as Linus Van Pelt, voice of): “It’s the Great Pumpkin! He’s rising up out of the pumpkin patch!”

You don’t have to wait like Linus to get excited about fall.

The team at GUYandGIRL Spa at South Beach’s Mondrian Hotel knows it’s still hot here in SoFlo, but there’s no better way to cool off than to wind down.

Karee Edwards, GUYandGIRL Spa, Mondrian South Beach: “We actually found a really good way to bring the fall to Miami. So we have three treatments that we’re actually highlighting. We have a facial, a body glow, and a full body massage.”

Let’s face it. These treatment aren’t just luxurious, they’re good for your skin.

The fall harvest facial uses fresh things like pumpkin, blackberries, papaya and even a little wine to cleanse and detox.

Karee Edwards: “The papaya is an exfoliator, so it helps resurface the skin, and then the pumpkin is the nourisher. It calms, it hydrates, it has the anti-aging properties.”

Now that your face is looking radiant, it’s time to get the body glowing. This time, the spa is using seasonal favorites, like cinnamon and brown sugar, to scrub your troubles away.

Karee Edwards: “The body glow is a full body treatment. So they take the sugar scrub, you’re laying down on our table, and we apply it throughout your whole body. So it feels like a lighter tissue massage, but really it’s just a full scrub.”

If you’re going for the full fall experience, try pairing the body glow treatment with the autumn equinox massage. It’s a full body treatment that uses cinnamon essential oil to help you unwind.

Karee Edwards: “Cinnamon actually promotes radiance and relaxation. It has calming properties in it, so when you mix that in the massage oil, it makes the client feel, first of all, like it’s fall, because they have the beautiful scent, and then secondly, a lot more relaxed.”

Once you’re done being pampered at the spa, you can head outside to the pool area to grab a drink — or maybe just take in the view.

Kristina Forde, customer: “I loved these treatments. Very cool. I feel very relaxed, like a brand-new person. I’m totally coming back again.”

