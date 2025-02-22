MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An epic culinary competition seen on TV is played out live at South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Guy Fieri, known as the Mayor of Flavortown, returned to South Florida to host the Tournament of Champions, Friday night.

Speaking with 7News before the event, the Food Network star said he can’t get enough of those Miami flavors.

When asked to name his favorite 305 flavor, Fieri replied, “I am a mofongo junkie. When I had it, I’m like, ‘Wait a second.'”

Aside from the mofongo, the drinks and the fans, Fieri wanted to show his appreciation for some talented Florida International University students.

“We’re doing it for them, but we couldn’t do it without them,” he said.

These students are the ones who helped put the annual event together.

FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management sends around 1,500 students to SOBEWFF every year to help run it.

“So, today we showed up with our rescue trailer and cooked for all the volunteers,” said Fieri. “We can’t always be face to face like we are right now, so it’s really cool.”

All the food that was served to the student volunteers was whipped up in Fieri’s massive rescue truck, which is stationed along the East Coast to be ready to help feed disaster victims and first responders.

“It says right here: ‘serving those who serve us,'” said Fieri.

But on Friday, Fieri served a group that, he said, teaches him new things all the time.

“That was amazing. I was not expecting that. We get to our student tent for our lunch break, Guy Fieri made us food,” said FIU student Gabriela Geller.

“I had a nice chicken sandwich with some coleslaw in it. It was great,” said FIU student Lizzy Gelakis. “I’m stuffed, I’m full, and it’s been an honor just to be around, like, amazing chefs and people in the industry,” said.

“That’s the fun about it, is that they challenge us to be better,” said Fieri. “They have techniques and moods and styles and things that they want to do. Just keep an open mind and allow them to be an equal part of it.”

Fieri said cooking a special meal is the best and tastiest way to show appreciation

“The greatest way to get to somebody is through their stomach,” he said.

All proceeds from the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival will go to FIU’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. The event continues this weekend at various locations. For more information, click here.

