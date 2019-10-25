Guy Fieri hosts grand opening of new restaurant at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A celebrity chef hosted a grand opening ceremony at his restaurant inside Aventura Mall to unveil his latest fast-casual dining concept.

Guy Fieri could be seen handing out food and meeting fans at his Chicken Guy! fast-casual restaurant, at 19565 Biscayne Blvd., Friday.

“I’ve had so many great fried chickens, so many bad fried chickens,” Fieri said. “Chicken is kinda like pizza. When it’s good, it’s really good, but when it’s bad, people still eat it, and I really think people settled for a lot of mediocre chicken. This chicken is legit.”

The chicken at the restaurant is all hormone-free, hand-brined, battered and fried. The restaurant features sandwiches, tenders and salads with its chicken.

However, the restaurant is all about the 22 sauces on offer. They even hired a sauce slinger to help pass out the sauces.

“I have four sauces here if you would like to sample any, and I have little cups in there,” sauce slinger Ben Landau said. “I’m prepared. I have napkins. I have menus, and I have our Chicken Guy! bracelets.”

Fieri said the Aventura Mall location is the beginning of what he hopes will be a Chicken Guy! empire in South Florida. A Dadeland Mall location is set to open soon, and if everything goes well, Fieri said another location will open in Broward County at the Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Along with eating his food, several of Fieri’s fans like Joseph Cardamon took the opportunity to meet the celebrity chef.

“Just to meet him today and finally really meeting him today is a dream come true in a way,” Cardamon said. “He’s such a great guy.”

Fieri said he has been busy promoting his new concept while balancing time with his family over the past several weeks.

“A couple of weeks ago, we decided we’re gonna do the grand opening here,” he said. “so I flew in overnight, got here this morning, tried to clean up and here for the opening and then back to California tonight because my son’s got a basketball tournament on Saturday morning. I’ll sleep when I’m dead.”

During Chicken Guy!’s opening ceremony, city officials proclaimed Friday as Guy Fieri Day in Aventura.

