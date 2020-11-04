Guy and Girl Spa nourishes body and soul with edible holiday-themed treatments

The holiday season is so close, we can almost taste it. Cranberries, chocolate, apples and cinnamon. Not only delicious to eat, but nourishing for your body, too, so one SoFlo spa is getting festive with its treatments.

Will someone please pass the cranberries? No, not the cranberry sauce, the cranberry scrub!

Marizza Contreras, spa manager: “If you can eat it, you can actually put it on your body.”

Challenge accepted!

The Guy and Girl Spa at Shelborne South Beach is using some favorite holiday foods for their seasonal spa treatments, and it’s all edible!

Alexis Morejon, customer: “I felt like I was at the dinner table eating a dessert, eating a cranberry pie or chocolate cake. Definitely put me in the holiday spirit.”

Marizza Contreras: “Bringing natural elements into the creation of treatments and actually applying them to our guests, they feel the natural ingredients of nature coming to them.”

Give thanks this November with the Las Gracias hand and feet cranberry scrub.

Marizza Contreras: “The cranberry is an amazing antioxidant, and it’s amazing for creating relaxation and decreases your blood pressure.”

The spa is also offering the Apples Got My Back, back facial for November.

They use cinnamon paprika to make a sort of apple cider lotion.

Marizza Contreras: “The apple and the cinnamon, they help you get rid of blemishes. Blemishes on your back, pimples, acne, all of that is being cleaned up by natural ingredients.”

The R&R continues in December with the Chocolate M&M massage.

Marizza Contreras: “We discovered when we were infusing our coconut oil with chocolate, it actually helps you tremendously to lower your blood pressure.”

Talk about food for thought.

A meditation session is also included so you can set your intentions for the new year. It’s gotta be better, right?

And the Vanilla Ice Chill massage features a warm vanilla bean scrub.

Marizza Contreras: “The vanilla beans have ingredients to help you with any type of anti-inflammatory process in your skin — puffiness, redness.”

We could all recharge our batteries right now, and this is a perfect way to do it while also feeling festive.

Camaryn Swanson, customer: “The scents are amazing. It really brought the holidays alive for me, and it was just great. I would totally recommend bringing a friend here.”

Alexis Morejon: “I had never had a spa experience anything like that, where I got to eat what they used on my treatment, so it was really cool.”

Prices start at $45.

FOR MORE INFO:

GUYandGIRL Spa at Shelbourne South Beach

1801 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-341-1366

guyandgirlspa.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.