Gulf Stream Brewing is pairing the perfect beer with your favorite Girl Scouts cookie

We have all been known to eat a sleeve or two of Girl Scout cookies, but what do you wash it down with? Beer, anyone? There is a brewery in Fort Lauderdale that wants you to give their brews and the scouts sweets a try.

It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and since cookies are for kids of all ages, why not wash ’em down with adult beverages?

Stuart Skopit, Gulf Stream Brewing: “We know about cookies and milk. As an adult, let’s have some fun. Let’s have some cookies and beer. We get people all the time who are surprised you can pair beer with whatever.”

This Saturday, Gulf Stream Brewing in Fort Lauderdale and SFLHOPS are hosting an event that matches four types of Girl Scout cookies with four types of brews.

Stuart Skopit: “Luckily, at Gulf Stream Brewing, they have different types of beers and flavor profiles.”

Waiter: “We are going to get started tonight in thin mint and opposition porter beer pairing.”

You can sip first or even dunk ’em.

Waiter: “The mint won’t be too over powering because the beer is very robust. It’s going to have chocolate notes as well as roasted notes, and that will bring a fine balance to the pairing.”

The trefoils are short bread cookies that you wash down with an ale with notes of cinnamon and vanilla.

And the do-si-dos are peanut butter sandwich cookies that get paired with a lager with hints of caramel.

And if you want s’more…

Waiter: “The flavors from the s’more cookie are going to pair perfectly with the stout. It’s a bourbon barrel aged stout with hints of chocolate and lots of booze from the bourbon.”

The event is only possible because of the Girl Scouts, so it’s only fair kids get in on the fun, too.

Stuart Skopit: “We are also doing, for the kids, a milk and cookie pairing.”

Underagers will get the same types of cookies, but swap out the beer for regular, chocolate and strawberry milks and even eggnog.

Stuart Skopit: “We have a Girl Scout troop on hand, so anyone can purchase cookies.”

The event costs $15 for adults and $10 for children, which is a lot less than getting a sitter for the day.

Alex Negron, customer: “I think it’s an amazing combination of cookies and the beer. It’s different aspect and different tone to what you drink and what you eat.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Gulf Stream Brewing

1105 NE 13th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-766-4842

www.meetup.com/SFLHops/events/

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.