Guests celebrate fine cuisine at 19th South Beach WFF’s Italian Bites

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Day 2 of the 19th South Beach Wine & Food Festival brought a wide array of Italian delicacies, including a pasta dish by 7’s own in-house chef.

Latin American cuisine took Thursday night off. In its place: lots and lots of pasta, as part of Barilla’s Italian Bites on the Beach.

One chef showed 7News his unique culinary creation.

“We made in-house tortelli pasta — it’s a kind of ravioli — with smoked mozzarella, and we serve it with basil pesto, prosciutto di Parma and beets,” he said.

Guests raised their cocktail glasses to 7News’ cameras, as they celebrated la dolce vita.

One guest, however, did have a bone to pick.

“My husband’s a little cheap, and he didn’t want to buy me a Valentine’s gift this year,” said Lissette Disla.

But the husband, Randy Disla, denied the allegation.

“Never, don’t believe what she says,” he said.

All joking aside, Lissette praised the annual showcase of fine cuisine.

“We’ve been here for three years in a row, and it’s amazing,” she said.

She wasn’t alone in her enthusiasm. But other revelers wanted to make one thing clear: calories don’t count when it’s award-winning food.

Just ask Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis.

“I mean, have you walked this place? It is some of the best food you can find anywhere, really, in the country,” she said. “It’s a huge event. I think 4,000 people will be here to taste food, and we’ve [brought together] some of the best chefs in the world.”

The cherry on top? It’s not freezing like in other parts of the country.

“It’s warm, and it’s on the sand, by the water water, it’s Miami. It’s fantastic,” said De Laurentiis.

The celebrated chef dropped by lend South Florida a sprinkle of her expertise.

“I have a trinity: lemon, olive oil and Parmesan cheese,” she said. “When in doubt, you add those ingredients to anything, you’ve got a home run.”

De Laurentiis wasn’t the only celebrity on hand. 7’s Belkys Nerey was serving up some flavors of her own.

As for any pro tips to help cooks at home, Nerey said, it’s OK to wing it.

“Improvise. You make it with love, and that’s the secret ingredient,” she said. “That’s what I tell my husband every time I make something, and it’s a little off the mark. I’m like, ‘Honey, but I made it with love.’ It’ll get you off the hook every time.”

The highly anticipated Burger Bash promises to delight guests at the very same spot that Barilla’s Italian Bites took place. For more information about the 19th South Beach Wine & Food Festival, click here.

