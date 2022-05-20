(WSVN) - Gucci and Adidas joined forces for a collaboration that’s turning heads.

They released an umbrella worth $1,290.

The item has a carved birch wood and g-shaped handle.

It has the signature red and green Gucci colors with Adidas’ logo all around.

But the brands want you to know something, this umbrella is not waterproof.

It’s only meant for sun protection or if you want to make a fashion statement.

The umbrella is currently being sold in China only but it’s expected to be released everywhere else next month.

