Guava Pancakes/ Bachour, Coral Gables

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef is taking Sunday brunch up a notch. He’s sharing his tropical-tasting treat. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Herbert Schulz

The Restaurant: Bachour, Coral Gables

The Dish: Guava Pancakes

Ingredients:

For the batter:

600 gr. flour

3 tbsp. baking powder

100 gr. sugar

8 gr. salt

6 eggs (separated)

100 gr. melted butter

700 gr. buttermilk

200 gr. milk

For the mousse:

250 gr. cream cheese

250 gr. heavy cream

50 gr. sugar

For garnish:

50 gr. guava paste in cubes

100 gr. guava marmalade

150 gr. maple syrup

Method:

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, make a well in the flour and whisk in the sugar, salt and egg yolk, followed by melted, but not hot butter. The batter will be very thick.

Gradually add enough buttermilk and milk.

Rest the batter for 10-15 minutes.

Whip the egg whites to medium peaks, whipping in a small amount of sugar.

Gently fold them into the pancake batter.

Ladle a small amount of batter into a small, hot buttered pan, cook the first side until golden brown, then turn it over and cook the other side.

For cream cream cheese mousse:

In a bowl whip the heavy cream, set aside, in another bowl mix the cream cheese and sugar, whip until the cream cheese is soft, then add the whipped cream.

Fold it gently into the mixture, using a spatula.

To Plate:

— Add one pancake to a plate, smear some of the guava marmalade, then add another pancake and repeat. Top with the cubes of guava paste, cream cheese mousse and maple syrup.

Bachour

2020 Salzedo St.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(305) 203-0552

www.antoniobachour.com

