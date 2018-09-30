Guava and Cheese Empanadas/ Belkys

(WSVN) - Whether it’s for a snack, a breakfast treat or dessert, you’re going to love what’s in the oven today. Something sweet is on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Guava and Cheese Empanadas

Ingredients:

2 packages refrigerated pie crust

1 package cream cheese

6 oz. guava paste

1 egg (for egg wash)

confectioners sugar (for garnish)

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Put dough on a floured surface and roll it out a bit more. Use a round pastry cutter (or a cup) to cut 16 round pieces of dough.

Slice the guava and cream cheese into cubes about 1/4 inch thick. Put a piece of guava in the middle of the dough round, and on top of that, a piece of cream cheese. Wet your finger with water then wet the edges of the dough. Fold the pastry dough over and seal the edges together with your fingers, then crimp the edges with a fork.

Whisk the egg with a splash of water then brush it on top of the empanadas. Place in the oven and bake for about 35 to 40 minutes, or until golden brown. Everyone’s oven is different, so keep an eye on them!

Remove from oven, let cool and sprinkle with confectioners sugar.

To Plate:

Serve warm or at room temperature and enjoy!

Serves: 8

