(WSVN) - With the arrival of “Grand Theft Auto: VI,” some fans have called off from work to get their game on and some employers have even backed the GTA holiday.

The most anticipated game of the season is finally here and, although children in South Florida are out of school, adults still have to go to work.

However, a new trend among companies around the world is challenging employees to make viral posts in exchange for days off for how popular their posts get.

It all started when New York CEO Ryan Serhant in a social media video made a deal with an employee that, if they hit 500,000 likes, the office could get the day off to play the game.

Viewers globally tapped in on the Vice City fun and double clicked away, blowing past that goal.

This then inspired employees from all over to set their bosses up and get the day off.

CEOs from all over quickly realized they got the short end of the stick, especially the CEO and founder of Anchor Offices who bet a day off to play the new GTA for every 10,000 likes, but capped it out at five days.

Employees there easily hit the cap several times over, garnering over 279,000 likes on their post. Unfortunately, as much as they’d appreciate 27 days off, the deal was capped to the agreed upon five.

And to top it off, another one of his employees, Kym Waya, had another wager on the table for a free $5,000 holiday trip to anywhere in the world if one of his posts hit a million views before Dec. 1, which it did, with over five million likes.

While he had his options for his $5,000 vacation, he ended up selecting a New York Christmas trip in a full circle moment to where the rend first began.

At least five other companies have begrudgingly gone along with this trend, meaning several dozens of employees got to spend their day off playing GTA VI.

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