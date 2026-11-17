MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken center stage in the world of “Grand Theft Auto VI.”

From the iconic buildings to the unique culture, developers made sure to do their homework, and it’s paid off big time.

“GTA VI” Vice City is inspired by the Magic City, and along with fast cars, action and adventure, it looks just like South Florida.

“It’s a pivotal kind of game, it’s richly developed beyond what most other games are. The anticipation for the release of this game is just astronomical,” said Julie Fornary of the Miami Design Preservation League. “I think in ‘Miami Vice,’ it was a little bit of a surprise, people didn’t expect it to explode the way it did. ‘Grand Theft Auto,’ everybody’s waiting, they are expecting it.”

“GTA VI” was developed by Rockstar Games, led by their team in Edinburgh.

Designers immersed themselves into South Florida, spending time in Miami, the Keys and flying over the Everglades, all in an effort to best capture the culture.

Fornary said she appreciated the detail that has gone into the game.

“I think they did a tremendous job documenting, very accurately, Ocean Drive in particular. I looked, I saw buildings from all over the Miami area that I recognized,” said Fornary.

And It wasn’t just about the architecture.

To accurately depict a life of crime in a game series known for its heists and guns, developers interviewed former police officers and gang members during years of research.

Gamers have waited over a decade for this installment and are excited to finally experience it.

“Oh, my God, for it to come back to Vice City and for Miami to be shown that kind of love, because I know that detail has to be crazy, especially now with how big games are and how much space they take up, they probably filled it with little local Easter eggs and nooks and little intricacies that only us Miamians would know,” said Ren Veloz.

Fornary hopes the game will help protect South Florida’s rich history.

“In this area, the buildings are more like members of the community and your neighbors than they are just buildings, and so, I think any attention that helps people understand that and experience that, and I think the game will introduce people to that and inspire them to come and see the real thing,” said Fornary.

Gamers can already preload “GTA VI,” but it won’t be playable until Thursday.

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