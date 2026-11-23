MIAMI (WSVN) - “Grand Theft Auto VI” has made a massive splash worldwide, so now everyone wants to experience Vice City firsthand.
The game has sparked a surge of flight searches to Miami, especially from Europe.
According to online travel site eSky, searches from Poland to Miami alone rose 215% compared to 2025.
Flight and hotel searches also went up over 500% in Bulgaria and Romania.
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