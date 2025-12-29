DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of South Florida dancers are tapping their way across the pond to perform in a series of events in London.

The group of cloggers took their last photo in South Florida on Sunday before packing up a bus in Davie and heading straight to Miami International Airport to fly to England and perform in the London New Year’s Day parade.

“I’m super excited and nervous at the same time, but I feel like it’s going to be a really cool experience,” Madison King, one of the 29 South Florida Cloggers, said.

The journey for King and the South Florida Cloggers began two years ago. That’s when they were handpicked for America’s Clogging All-Stars, an elite dance group made up of teams across the nation who combine together to perform in large professional settings. In total, the team is composed of 100 All-Stars representing 10 states and 18 teams nationwide.

“It’s just been a lot of practice and a lot of hard work,” clogger Cayla Calcaterra said.

The next stop for the 100-member national team? London on New Year’s Day.

Rebecca Veter is the director of the South Florida Cloggers.

“There has been rumor that the royal family will be in attendance of the parade, so that will be an incredible experience,” she said.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch these South Florida dancers in the parade from the streets of London, while even more can watch the televised broadcast around the world.

This parade is just one stop on a 10-day tour for the team. They’ll be showcasing their skills at various festivals and events throughout London.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.