Group C set to take to the stage during this week’s ‘Masked Singer’

“The Masked Singer” has saved the best for last. The vaunted Group C takes the mic tonight to sing for survival, and we’ve got a sneak peek.

Nick Cannon: “They have one Guinness World Record.”

The guessing game continues tonight on “The Masked Singer,” introducing the final group of celebrity contestants taking the stage for their premiere performance this season.

Bear (singing): “I like big butts, and I cannot lie.”

Group C will reveal Bear, Astronaut, Night Angel, T-Rex, The Rhino and The Swan, all trying to impress the judges as well as the viewers.

Jenny McCarthy: “Oh, my God!”

Robin Thicke: “Holy snap!”

Only three of the six costumed newbies will be lucky enough to move on to the Super Nine championship, joining Banana, Frog, Kangaroo, Kitty, Turtle and White Tiger.

In case you missed it, we’ve already seen the unmasking of Lil Wayne, comedian and game show host Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, skateboard legend Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick and most recently, “Dancing with the Stars'” Tom Bergeron.

Nick Cannon: “Who knew Tom Bergeron could sing like that?”

Will T-Rex go extinct?

Will Astronaut come crashing back to Earth?

An all new “Masked Singer” is coming up at 8, right after Deco.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.