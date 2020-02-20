Group behind Santa’s Enchanted Forest starts online petition to keep Tropical Park location

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The future is unclear for one of South Florida’s most iconic attractions due to an approaching lease expiration at its current location, but the group behind it is taking steps to rally public support.

The lease for Santa’s Enchanted Forest is set to run out in March, prompting the group that puts on the holiday event to put out a petition in hopes of saving the Miami-Dade staple.

Santa’s Enchanted Forest spokesperson Maritza Gutierrez spoke with 7News about the matter on Thursday.

“How can we not have Christmas in Tropical Park?” she said. “If we don’t get a one-year extension, we can’t make a Santa’s for 2020.”

But with the online petition making the rounds, organizers said they are optimistic it will be enough to help keep Old St. Nick, and his sleigh, at Tropical Park for Christmas 2020.

“If they go to change.org, and they type ‘Save Santa’s 2020,’ they can vote to save Santa’s 2020,” said Gutierrez, “so we can go before the commission and tell them how the community supports us.”

County officials, however, appear to be entertaining other festive options for the future.

In a statement issued Thursday by Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said, “We want to do an enhanced family experience for the holiday season each year, something very special for our community that’s not a money-making proposition. We are reviewing our options and are excited by the possibilities.”

The statement goes on to say county officials “are working together in the best interest of the community to study other options, with the objective of providing everyone with a great holiday tradition at Tropical Park.”

Opinion among South Florida residents who spoke with 7News on Thursday were mixed.

“I really don’t care for it. It’s a lot of traffic,” said Kristy Rios.

Some said their holiday spirit won’t be dashed if Santa and his attraction head back to the North Pole this year.

“It’s been a staple for a very long time, but it’s become extremely overpriced and attracts a lot of undesirable people,” said Claudia Behar, “and there’s too many conflicts and everything, so I don’t really think it’s going to be a big deal if it leaves.”

If you would like to sign the petition, click here.

