(WSVN) - In the spine-tingling short film ‘Hammer,’ directed by Orlando Cicilia III, the story revolves around Bill, portrayed by actor Eric Roberts, who comes home to surprise his wife only to be met with an unexpected twist.

Orlando Cicilia III: “Hammer is the unfortunate story of Bill, played by Eric [Roberts], who comes home to surprise his wife and ends up with a surprise of his own.”

Bill is portrayed by actor Eric Roberts, who says it didn’t take too much for him to nail the character.

Eric Roberts: “When I play these kind of really extreme people, I don’t become them. I pretend to be them. It’s just fun and games. I don’t have to put myself through a whole psychological evolution to play them.”

The film is kind of brief.

It’s only 14 minutes long and it was shot in one take but there are plenty of scares to go around.

Orlando Cicilia III: “It’s a horror thriller, smack you in the mouth kind of suspenseful movie that’ll keep you at the edge of your seat.”

