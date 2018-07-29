Grilled Mexican Corn/Belkys

(WSVN) - If you like Mexican cuisine, we’ve got a real, south-of-the-border treat for you today! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Grilled Mexican Corn
Ingredients:
6 ears of corn, shucked
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
1/2 cup Mexican Cheese (Queso Fresco)
1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
1/2 lime, juice plus quarters for garnish
1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
Method of Preparation:
- Place corn on a grill or on your oven in a grill pan. Cook and rotate 8-10 minutes until corn is cooked through and has nice char marks on all sides.
- While that’s cooking, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, Mexican cheese, lime juice, paprika and cilantro in a bowl. Mix well.
- When the corn is done, dip each ear into the cheese mixture and put them on a plate.
To Plate:
Top Grilled Mexican Corn with more cheese, chopped cilantro and paprika. Serve with lime wedges.
Serves: 6
