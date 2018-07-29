Grilled Mexican Corn/Belkys

(WSVN) - If you like Mexican cuisine, we’ve got a real, south-of-the-border treat for you today! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Grilled Mexican Corn

Ingredients:

6 ears of corn, shucked

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1/2 cup Mexican Cheese (Queso Fresco)

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/2 lime, juice plus quarters for garnish

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

Method of Preparation:

Place corn on a grill or on your oven in a grill pan. Cook and rotate 8-10 minutes until corn is cooked through and has nice char marks on all sides.

While that’s cooking, combine mayonnaise, sour cream, Mexican cheese, lime juice, paprika and cilantro in a bowl. Mix well.

When the corn is done, dip each ear into the cheese mixture and put them on a plate.

To Plate:

Top Grilled Mexican Corn with more cheese, chopped cilantro and paprika. Serve with lime wedges.

Serves: 6

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.