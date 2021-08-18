(WSVN) - How about a light meal to help you beat the heat? It will also help you get your servings of veggies. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Benjamin Murray

The Restaurant: Benh Mi, Miami Beach

The Dish: Green Papaya Salad

Ingredients:

1 ea. Green Papaya (peel, de-seed, julienne, and hold water)

1 ea. Jicama (peel, julienne, and hold water)

3 ea. Carrots (peel, julienne, and hold water)

1 handful Green Beans (blanched)

3/4 cup Fish Sauce Dressing

Toasted Peanuts, (chopped)

Lime Wedges

*leave out peanuts if you have a nut allergy.

Ingredients for Fish Sauce Dressing:

4 pieces Dried Shrimp, chopped fine

2 tbsp Fish Sauce

3 tbsp Lime juice

2 tbsp Sugar, granulated

2 tbsp Peanuts, chopped

1/2 clove Garlic, minced

1/2 Serrano Pepper, finely sliced

*leave out peanuts and shrimp if you have nut or shellfish allergies.

Method of Preparation for Fish Sauce Dressing:

Whisk all ingredients together thoroughly to ensure sugar is dissolved.

Method of Preparation for Salad:

Place all salad ingredients into mixing bowl, add touch of salt. Add dressing and mix well.

To Plate:

Top finished salad with chopped peanuts.

Place lime wedges on side.

Benh Mi

1436 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

benhmi.com/food

