(WSVN) - How about a light meal to help you beat the heat? It will also help you get your servings of veggies. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Benjamin Murray
The Restaurant: Benh Mi, Miami Beach
The Dish: Green Papaya Salad
Ingredients:
1 ea. Green Papaya (peel, de-seed, julienne, and hold water)
1 ea. Jicama (peel, julienne, and hold water)
3 ea. Carrots (peel, julienne, and hold water)
1 handful Green Beans (blanched)
3/4 cup Fish Sauce Dressing
Toasted Peanuts, (chopped)
Lime Wedges
*leave out peanuts if you have a nut allergy.
Ingredients for Fish Sauce Dressing:
4 pieces Dried Shrimp, chopped fine
2 tbsp Fish Sauce
3 tbsp Lime juice
2 tbsp Sugar, granulated
2 tbsp Peanuts, chopped
1/2 clove Garlic, minced
1/2 Serrano Pepper, finely sliced
*leave out peanuts and shrimp if you have nut or shellfish allergies.
Method of Preparation for Fish Sauce Dressing:
- Whisk all ingredients together thoroughly to ensure sugar is dissolved.
Method of Preparation for Salad:
- Place all salad ingredients into mixing bowl, add touch of salt. Add dressing and mix well.
To Plate:
- Top finished salad with chopped peanuts.
- Place lime wedges on side.
Benh Mi
1436 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
benhmi.com/food
