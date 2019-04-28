Greek Yogurt Alfredo/ Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re in the mood for pasta, we have a no-guilt recipe you’re going to love! That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Greek Yogurt Alfredo

Ingredients:

8 oz. fettuccine noodles

2 tbs. butter

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup fat free half and half

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped fresh parsley

Method of Preparation:

Boil fettuccine noodles according to package directions. When done, drain and set aside.

Melt butter in a pot and add garlic powder. Stir in half and half, and salt and pepper. Gradually stir in Greek yogurt, then add Parmesan cheese and stir until melted.

When the sauce is nice and creamy, turn down the heat and add in the cooked fettuccine noodles, and stir to coat. Add chopped parsley, and it’s ready to serve.

To Plate:

Serve hot with a green salad and enjoy!

Serves: 4-6

