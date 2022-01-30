(WSVN) - When you think “meatballs,” you usually think Italian, but not today! See what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 pound lean ground turkey
3/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs
3/4 cup shredded zucchini (squeeze out excess liquid)
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh spinach
1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
3 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1 large egg
Zest of one lemon
2 tbs. chopped fresh parsley
1 tsp. dried oregano
Kosher salt and black pepper
Method of Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the ground turkey, breadcrumbs, zucchini, spinach, red onion, garlic, feta, egg, lemon zest, parsley, oregano and salt and pepper. Stir well until it’s well combined.
- Using an ice cream scooper, scoop about two tablespoons of the mixture into your palms and roll into a ball. Place the ball on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the mixture, spacing the meatballs out onto the baking sheet, about two inches apart.
- Bake the meatballs for 18 to 25 minutes or until cooked through. You can enjoy the meatballs with Tzatziki sauce and a salad, or make a pita sandwich.
Enjoy!
