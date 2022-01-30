(WSVN) - When you think “meatballs,” you usually think Italian, but not today! See what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 pound lean ground turkey

3/4 cup seasoned bread crumbs

3/4 cup shredded zucchini (squeeze out excess liquid)

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh spinach

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 large egg

Zest of one lemon

2 tbs. chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp. dried oregano

Kosher salt and black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the ground turkey, breadcrumbs, zucchini, spinach, red onion, garlic, feta, egg, lemon zest, parsley, oregano and salt and pepper. Stir well until it’s well combined.

Using an ice cream scooper, scoop about two tablespoons of the mixture into your palms and roll into a ball. Place the ball on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the rest of the mixture, spacing the meatballs out onto the baking sheet, about two inches apart.

Bake the meatballs for 18 to 25 minutes or until cooked through. You can enjoy the meatballs with Tzatziki sauce and a salad, or make a pita sandwich.

Enjoy!

