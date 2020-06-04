‘Great’ TV: 3 acclaimed binge-worthy shows now streaming

What’s a film critic to do without new movies? Watch TV, of course. If you’re looking for some binge-worthy shows, here are some of my streaming favorites.

Kerry Godliman (as Lisa): “If you’re watching this, I’m not around anymore.”

Quirky and heartfelt, “After Life” on Netflix is the kind of show that’ll tug on all of your emotions.

Paul Kaye (as Tony’s Psychiatrist: “So, how are you?”

Ricky Gervais (as Tony): “A good day is when I don’t want to go around shooting random strangers in the face.”

Ricky Gervais stars as a brokenhearted husband who’s lost the love of his life to cancer.

Picking up the pieces isn’t pretty. In fact, it’s messy and really raw, but it really works.

David Bradley (as Tony’s Dad): “How’s Lisa?”

Ricky Gervais (as Tony): “Oh, Jesus. She’s dead, Dad.”

David Bradley (as Tony’s Dad): “Bring Lisa with you.”

It’s Gervais like you’ve never seen him before.

Ricky Gervais: “You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time i’m hosting these awards, so…”

Forget hosting the Golden Globes. He’s gonna win one.

Ricky wrote and directed “After Life,” too. Even better, each episode is only 30 minutes.

Nicholas Hoult (as Peter): “A toast to my new wife: the Empress of Russia. Huzzah!”

Another streaming favorite? “The Great” on Hulu.

Nicholas Hoult (as Peter): “I rule, you serve.”

The dramedy, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, is about the rise of the Empress of Russia, who eventually becomes Catherine the Great.

Phoebe Fox (as Marial): “If the emperor dies, Russia goes to the Empress.”

Not only is it wickedly smart and funny, the costumes and sets will leave you fantasizing about life in the 18th century. Dorogoy!

Methodical and mysterious.

Sakina Jaffrey (as Lynn Canavan): “The print we lifted from the victim is from your son.”

“Defending Jacob” on Apple TV had me at Chris Evans.

Chris Evans (as Andy Barber): “Lynn, have you arrested my son?”

Chris plays an assistant district attorney who’s 14-year-old son is accused of murder.

Jaeden Martell (as Jacob Barber): “I swear, I didn’t do it.”

Or did he? It’s a roller coaster of refined emotions.

Michelle Dockery (as Laurie Barber): “So, you’ve been lying to me?”

Chris Evans (as Andy Barber): “I did what any parent would have done.”

British actress Michelle Dockery, who plays Mom, definitely brings a stiff upper lip.

Michelle Dockery (as Laurie Barber): “We are prisoners in our own home, acting like we are normal.”

Chris Evans (as Andy Barber): “We are normal.”

Michelle Dockery (as Laurie Barber): “Oh, my God. You think this is normal?”

The series is based on a book, but Chris is the real page-turner. He’s excellent as a tormented father caught between the law and family loyalty.

Chris Evans: “There was no normal to go back to. There was just before and after.”

