(WSVN) - Olivia Newton-John will grace fans on the big screen one last time.

The beloved 1978 musical “Grease” is returning to AMC theatres in honor of the legendary singer and actress.

Select AMC theatres across the country will play the film and are selling tickets for five dollars, Friday.

One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to breast cancer research.

The actress lost her battle with breast cancer at 73 on August 8.

