Graphic designer Ruby Perman turns plates into fashion-forward edible art

Mom always said, “Don’t play with your food,” but thankfully one artist didn’t listen. She’s playing with food in a way that will have you seeing stars.

COVID-19 canceled this year’s Met Gala, so if you’ve been jonesing for fun fashion, check out Ruby Perman’s delicious dresses.

Ruby Perman: “I call myself a food stylist because I combine my love of food art and dressing celebrities.”

This California graphic designer makes edible art.

Ruby Perman: “I think, ‘OK, how I can make a cute dresses from this kind of food?'”

From a strawberry ball gown on Scarlett Johansson, to a cheesy outfit for Billie Eilish, she can dress up anyone, and usually it’s with stuff you can eat or from nature.

Ruby Perman: “I get a lot of the photos, whether it’s a magazine cutout, or I print them out on my computer.”

When it comes to a unique medium, Ruby “kaled” it. Yeah, I said kale.

Ruby Perman: “Those kind of big, leafy vegetables have such a natural ruffle to them.”

And sometimes there is a theme. Check out the Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke’s dress from — wait for it — dragon fruit.

Ruby Perman: “I dressed Natalie Portman in a purple cauliflower dress, and I know she’s big on being a vegan.”

Guys are getting in on the mix, too.

Ruby Perman: “I did Justin Bieber in a tortilla outfit. I did the whole thing with tortillas, and then I even cut up the jeans to make it kind of trendy with holes in it and stuff.”

Get this. Some of the stars Ruby is putting on her plates have noticed her work.

Ruby Perman: “Laura Dern actually saw my post of her. I made her a dress with salsa and chips. Rachel Brosnahan from ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ she commented as well. I made her a dress out of lemons.”

Don’t worry. The food doesn’t go to waste. Once it’s art, it also makes a good appetizer.

Ruby posts her videos and photos on Instagram and TikTok.

