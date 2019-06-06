Granger Smith’s son dies in tragic accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Granger Smith says that his youngest son, River Kelly Smith, has died after an undisclosed accident.
In a statement put out Thursday through his label, Smith said that after doctors were unable to revive the 3-year-old, the family decided to donate his organs to other children.
View this post on Instagram
I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this. . . In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.
Smith says that the family was heartbroken, but took solace that River was with God. The family asked that donations be made to Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas.
Smith, who is signed to Broken Bow Records, has released songs “If The Boot Fits,” ”Backroad Song” and “Happens Like That.” He and his wife, Amber, also have another son and a daughter.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.