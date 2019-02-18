Grand Jury reportedly formed in R. Kelly case

According to multiple CNN sources, a grand jury has been convened in Chicago for the R. Kelly case.

This comes after new allegations were announced last week against the controversial singer.

A videotape was turned into police by Attorney Michael Avenatti which he said shows R. Kelly engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl.

CNN reports that it has seen the tape and references to the girl being 14 years old were made multiple times.

The State Attorney’s Office in Chicago would not confirm the grand jury proceedings, nor the existence of a new investigation of the tape.

An attorney representing R. Kelly said he has not been notified about a grand jury.

