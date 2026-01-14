MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Grammy award winner Megan Thee Stallion opened her first-ever Popeyes franchise in Miami Beach near 14th Street and Washington Avenue.

The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, said the store will aim to help philanthropic programs.

“I feel like it’s about just expanding, betting on yourself, being an entrepreneur, better knowing the communities that you believe in,” said the artist. “I know my team is gonna just lead with kindness, amazing customer service, and just real hot girl stuff, you know?”

She also debuted a new combo called “Thee Megan Meal,” which includes a chicken sandwich, tenders, and other sides.

Megan plans to open additional stores across the country.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.