PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Willy Chirino, a South Florida music legend and Grammy winner, will return to the stage Saturday night for a special concert experience.

Chirino will play at the Banyan Bowl Theater in Pinecrest Gardens for the second night of his concert,

He will be performing alongside his five daughters, each playing live with their own instrument.

The performance will bring music, memories, and will celebrate South Florida’s culture.

