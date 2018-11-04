MIAMI (WSVN) - The 24th annual Miami Make-A-Wish Ball was held in Downtown Miami to help make hundreds of children’s dreams come true, and this year’s festivities featured rock ‘n’ roll royalty.

The Grammy Award-winning rock band Chicago headlined the event, which was held at the InterContinental Miami, Saturday night.

The music veterans were among several notable guests who came together for a good cause. This year’s theme was “Summer of Love.”

Organizers showed their gratitude to everyone who helped make the ball possible. They said this chapter will grant about 600 wishes, and the event helps fund a lot of them.

“We have hundreds and hundreds of volunteers, we have thousands of donors, we raise millions of dollars,” said Shareef Malnik, chairman of the Make-A-Wish Miami Ball & Gala. “We grant thousands of wishes because of all of you out there, and thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

7’s own Belkys Nerey and Alex de Armas were emcees this year’s gala.

Since its inception, the South Florida Make-A-Wish Chapter says they’ve raised more than $23 million.

