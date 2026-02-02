(CNN) — It was a history-making night at the Grammy Awards.

This year’s Super Bowl halftime performer Bad Bunny took home album of the year for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos),” which became the first-ever Spanish-language album to nab the top prize. Amidst an effusive and emotional acceptance speech in Spanish, the Puerto Rican superstar said in English, “I want to dedicate this award to all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country to follow their dreams.”

Earlier in the show, Bad Bunny won for best música urbana album, and took a moment on stage to make a political statement, starting with a declaration of “ICE out,” which was met with extended, lengthy applause.

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans,” Bad Bunny continued. “I also want to say to the people, I know it’s tough not to hate on these days and I was thinking, sometimes we get contaminados…. The hate get more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. So please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love. If we don’t hate them, we love our people. We love our family and that’s the way to do it. Don’t forget that please.”

Another pre-show winner included last year’s Super Bowl halftime show headliner Kendrick Lamar, who took home three Grammys before the show even started, nabbing another in the first hour of the telecast. With it, he broke the record previously held by Jay-Z and became the most awarded rapper in Grammys history. His wins this weekend included one for best rap album, for “GNX,” as well as record of the year alongside SZA for “luther.”

Like Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish – winner for song of the year for “Wildflower” – also made unfiltered statements about ICE while accepting a Grammy.

Standing on stage alongside her brother and producing partner Finneas O’Connell, Eilish, who has been an outspoken critic of actions made by ICE officials in recent weeks, said “no one is illegal on stolen land.”

Eilish’s final statement on stage was bleeped by television censors, but according to video footage posted online by those in attendance, she said, “F**k ICE.”

Going into Sunday’s show, Lamar led with nine nominations, including for album of the year for his “GNX.”

Feted filmmaker Steven Spielberg clinched a Grammy before the show as well, joining the elite ranks of EGOTs (winners of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award) when he was awarded a statuette for best music film for the documentary “Music by John Williams,” which he coproduced alongside Ron Howard and many others.

Performances included the likes of Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and all eight best new artist nominees – Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marías.

Below is a partial list of nominees, with the winners denoted in bold:

Album of the year

“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” Bad Bunny – *WINNER

“SWAG,” Justin Bieber

“Man’s Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

“Mayhem,” Lady Gaga

“GNX,” Kendrick Lamar

“MUTT,” Leon Thomas

“CHROMAKOPIA,” Tyler, the Creator

Song of the year

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Golden,” KPop Demon Hunters

“luther,” Kendrick Lamar w/ SZA

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish – *WINNER

Record of the year

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

“luther,” Kendrick Lamar w/ SZA – *WINNER

“The Subway,” Chappell Roan

“APT.” Rosé and Bruno Mars

Best new artist

Olivia Dean – *WINNER

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best pop solo performance

“Daises,” Justin Bieber

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Disease,” Lady Gaga

“The Subway,” Chappell Roan

“Messy,” Lola Young – *WINNER

Best pop duo/group performance

“Defying Gravity,” Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – *WINNER

“Golden,” HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

“Gabriela,” Katseye

“APT.” Rosé and Bruno Mars

“30 for 30,” SZA w/ Kendrick Lamar

Best rap album

“Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

“Glorious,” GloRilla

“God Does Like Ugly,” JID

“GNX,” Kendrick Lamar – *WINNER

“Chromakopia,” Tyler, The Creator

Best rap performance

“Outside,” Cardi B

“Chains & Whips,” Clipse, Pusha T & Malice f/ Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams – *WINNER

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“tv off,” Kenrick Lamar f/Lefty Gunplay

“Darling, I,” Tyler, the Creator f/ Teezo Touchdown

Best contemporary country album

“Patterns,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Snipe Hunter,” Tyler Childers

“Evangeline Vs. The Machine,” Eric Church

“Beautifully Broken,” Jelly Roll – *WINNER

“Postcards From Texas,” Miranda Lambert

Best country solo performance

“Nose on the Grindstone,” Tyler Childers

“Good News,” Shaboozey

“Bad As I Used to Be,” Chris Stapleton – *WINNER

“I Never Lie,” Zach Top

“Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson

Best rock album

“private music,” Deftones

“I Quit,” HAIM

“From Zero,” Linkin Park

“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile – *WINNER

“Idols,” YUNGBLUD

Best rock performance

“U Should Not Be Doing That,” Amyl and The Sniffers

“The Emptiness Machine,” Linkin Park

“NEVER ENOUGH,” Turnstile

“Mirtazapine,” Hayley Williams

“Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning,” YUNGBLUD f/ Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II – *WINNER

Best R&B album

“BELOVED,” GIVĒON

“Why Not More?” Coco Jones

“The Crown,” Ledisi

“Escape Room,” Teyana Taylor

“MUTT,” Leon Thomas – *WINNER

Best R&B performance

“YUKON,” Justin Bieber

“It Depends,” Chris Brown f/ Bryson Tiller

“Folded,” Kehlani – *WINNER

“MUTT (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk),” Leon Thomas

“Heart Of A Woman,” Summer Walker

