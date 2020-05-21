Graduating S.L.A.M. students receive surprise gifts from Pitbull

MIAMI (WSVN) - Graduates of Pitbull’s Sports Leadership and Management Academy High School weren’t able to get a normal graduation ceremony, but the superstar provided them with gifts while picking up their caps and gowns.

On Thursday morning, 151 seniors of the charter school made their way to a drive-thru cap and gown pickup parade held at the Miami campus.

Students received their caps and gowns at the drive-thru event, as well as pre-graduation gifts.

The gift boxes included a Coolpad Legacy S device with two $50 Re-Boost cards for two months of prepaid Boost Mobile service. The seniors were also able to participate in a contest to win a $100 gift card for having the best-decorated car showcasing school and class spirit.

Pitbull helped create the first S.L.A.M. charter school in 2013. He worked hands-on to make the graduates feel accomplished even with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the school to cancel their graduation ceremony.

“This particular school is in his neighborhood,” said S.L.A.M. chief executive officer Millie Sanchez. “This is the reason he helped found this S.L.A.M. building, it was the fact that he lived here. He didn’t graduate from high school [but] he wants to show these kids how important that is. He does a lot of us. This, I’d like to say is kind of his second home. He’s been taking a lot of online meetings from here so yes, he’s very, very involved.”

The graduating seniors will have a virtual graduation during the first week of June.

